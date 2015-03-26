2 shot at San Francisco vigil for teen gunned down at weekend gay pride event

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say two men were shot while attending a vigil for a teen who was gunned down at a weekend gay pride event.

The men — ages 20 and 21 — were shot around 8 p.m. Monday at a gathering for 19-year-old Stephen Powell in the city's Bayview district. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting nor identified any suspects. Sgt. Troy Dangerfield says the victims are not being cooperative.

Powell was shot multiple times during a street party in the Castro district late Saturday night. Police have arrested 20-year-old Ed Perkins on suspicion of murder and say at least one other person was involved.

Dangerfield says Powell's shooting was gang-related.