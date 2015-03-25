2 of 4 Oklahoma inmates who escaped county jail through shower's trap door recaptured

Authorities have recaptured two of the four inmates who broke out of an Oklahoma jail by climbing through a trap door above a shower.

Caddo County Sheriff Gene Cain says 21-year-old Dylan Ray Three Irons and 23-year-old Prime Brown were taken back into custody Monday. Authorities are still searching for 24-year-old Anthony James Mendonca and 32-year-old Triston Cheadle.

Police were called early Sunday after someone spotted four men in orange jumpsuits outside the jail. Cain says jail officials conducted a head count and discovered the inmates were missing.

The sheriff says the men opened a trap door above the showers and crawled to a door that led to outside the jail.

Anadarko police tell Lawton television station KSWO (http://bit.ly/1a9Jw9R ) that the inmates' orange jumpsuits were discovered near the jail.

