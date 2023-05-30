Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

2 motorists killed, passenger critically injured in wrong-way, head-on collision near Portland, Maine

ME highway was closed for about 3 hours on Memorial Day

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two motorists were killed and a passenger critically injured on Interstate 295 on Monday when a motorist traveled the wrong way, causing a head-on collision, state police said. Busy holiday traffic came to a standstill for hours.

A motorist from Oklahoma was killed and his spouse injured when a vehicle driven by a local resident entered the highway about 10 a.m. traveling south in the northbound lanes, state police said.

The collision happened near Exit 11 in Falmouth, a few miles north of Portland.

MAINE POLICE SHOOT AT SUSPECT WHO EVADED TROOPER TO CANADA AND WAS BELIEVED TO HAVE EXPLOSIVE IN TRUCK

Maine Fox News graphic

A head-on collision near Portland, Maine, killed two people and critically injured a third.

The highway was closed for about three hours on Memorial Day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The Oklahoma motorist's wife, critically injured, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.