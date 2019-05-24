2 men killed after trying to jump open drawbridge in car

A Texas driver and his passenger died Friday when they unsuccessfully tried jumping over an open drawbridge in Louisiana, police said.

Alejandro Cazares, 23, of McAllen, and 32-year-old Roberto Alejandro Moreno of Edinburg were driving when they came upon the Black Bayou Bridge, six miles south of Lake Charles, around 2 a.m., Louisiana State Police said in a news release posted to Facebook.

The bridge was closed to vehicle traffic to let a boat pass by on the Intracoastal Waterway underneath.

“The driver drove under the gate and picked up the passenger before proceeding towards the ramp located at the end of the bridge," the police statement said. “After stopping briefly, the driver placed the vehicle in reverse then accelerated forward in an attempt to “jump” the ramp of the bridge.”

The vehicle fell into the water and sank to the bottom. Cazares was unable to exit the car and Moreno's body was found nearby. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if alcohol or drugs played a factor in their deaths. The investigation is ongoing.