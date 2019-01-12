2 wounded, 2 held after shooting at New Jersey shopping mall, reports say

Two men were in critical condition Friday and two others were apprehended by police after what authorities said was likely a gang-related shooting at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City, N.J., reports said.

One of the injured men, identified as Jaleel Holmes, was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a Wednesday shooting elsewhere in Jersey City, NJ.com reported.

Friday's outburst began with a fistfight around 6 p.m. on the mall's third floor, Mayor Steve Fulop said, according to the report.

Police Chief Michael Kelly told the Record of Bergen County that no "friendly person" had been wounded in the shooting spree.

"We know some of the players here, we know some of the victims," the chief told the newspaper, "and we certainly think that they weren’t up to anything good."

A victim on the top floor of the mall's parking garage suffered a gunshot wound to an arm but was expected to survive, Tribune Media Wire reported. A second victim walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach, the report said.

It was unclear which victim was Holmes.

Chief Kelly said it's a "possibility" that the shootings are related to ongoing gang violence, the report said.

“We do have two people in custody. We do not know if we have the shooter that started the incident,” Kelly said.

It was not immediately known if there were any other victims.