2 Md. prison guards sentenced to 2-plus years for roles in inmate's severe beating in 2008

Two former state correctional officers are going to federal prison for conspiring in the severe beating of an inmate at Roxbury Correctional Institution near Hagerstown in 2008.

Forty-one-year-old Lanny Harris and 42-year-old Philip Mayo were both sentenced Monday in Baltimore to 2 /2 years. They are the first among 15 federally convicted officers to be sentenced in the case.

Both pleaded guilty.

Harris, a former sergeant, approved a plan for other officers to assault Davis as punishment for punching a guard. He then helped organize a cover-up of the incident.

Mayo held Davis down while others kicked and punched him. He shielded Davis' face, at least partly to prevent obvious injuries.

Davis suffered a broken nose, back and ribs from being beaten by officers on three successive shifts.