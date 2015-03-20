2 Md. prison guards sentenced to 2-plus years for roles in inmate's severe beating in 2008
BALTIMORE – Two former state correctional officers are going to federal prison for conspiring in the severe beating of an inmate at Roxbury Correctional Institution near Hagerstown in 2008.
Forty-one-year-old Lanny Harris and 42-year-old Philip Mayo were both sentenced Monday in Baltimore to 2 /2 years. They are the first among 15 federally convicted officers to be sentenced in the case.
Both pleaded guilty.
Harris, a former sergeant, approved a plan for other officers to assault Davis as punishment for punching a guard. He then helped organize a cover-up of the incident.
Mayo held Davis down while others kicked and punched him. He shielded Davis' face, at least partly to prevent obvious injuries.
Davis suffered a broken nose, back and ribs from being beaten by officers on three successive shifts.