Two Maryland officers, suspect injured in shooting: police

Authorities are still gathering details about the incident that occurred near a Bascov's department store

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Two police officers and a suspect in Frederick, Maryland, have been shot, according to local authorities.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said that two officers were shot and sustained injuries. 

Authorities are still gathering details about the incident that occurred near a Bascov's department store on West Patrick Street.

Sources told FOX 5 Washington, D.C., reporter Van Applegate that the Maryland State Police Aviation Command was transporting the officers and suspect to health facilities to treat wounds.

One officer was reportedly shot in the chest and the other was shot in the arm. The suspect was reportedly shot in the arm, according to Applegate. 

The shooting comes hours after nine officers were injured in a Phoenix, Arizona, shooting Friday morning.

The Frederick Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

