Wisconsin

2 killed, 2 wounded in Milwaukee after reported gunfire exchange, police say

The WI incident is believed to be related to domestic violence

Associated Press
Published
  • Two people were fatally shot in Milwaukee on Sunday, with two others wounded during an exchange of gunfire.
  • The incident is believed to be related to domestic violence and a physical altercation.
  • A 21-year-old reportedly died at the scene, and a 28-year-old died later in the hospital.

Two people were fatally shot in Milwaukee and two others were wounded Sunday when the four apparently exchanged gunfire with others, police said.

Milwaukee police said Sunday's noontime shooting remained under investigation but appears related to domestic violence and a physical altercation where the four exchanged gunfire with unknown suspects.

A 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 28-year-old died later at a hospital, police said, without providing additional details about either.

The two survivors, a male of unknown age who suffered life-threatening gunshot injuries and a 23-year-old person who suffered non-fatal wounds, were hospitalized. Police said both were in custody, as was a 25-year-old person who was not injured in the shooting.

Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay crime

Milwaukee police said they were searching for additional unknown suspects and that charges were pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Milwaukee police and pass along that information to authorities.