Arizona
Published

2 injured after shooting at party near University of Arizona

It is unclear what led to the Tucson apartment shooting, according to police

Associated Press
Authorities were searching for a suspect who shot and wounded two people at a party early Sunday near the University of Arizona.

Campus police say officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a Tucson apartment complex.

A man, 18, and a woman, 19, were shot at a Tucson apartment party near the University of Arizona on Sept. 18, 2022, around 2:30 a.m. 

Tucson police have taken over the investigation after an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said it’s still unclear what led to the shooting.