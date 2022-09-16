Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Oxford High School shooter's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, denied appeal

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Former FBI agent says lack of evidence could prevent Crumbley parents' convictions Video

Former FBI agent says lack of evidence could prevent Crumbley parents' convictions

Former FBI agent Steve Rogers argues there's a disconnect between police and the prosecutor in the Michigan high school shooting trial

An Oakland County judge on Wednesday denied an appeal request from the parents of the 2021 Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, which was filed months ago.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald charged James and Jennifer Crumbley with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each in connection with the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, which their son is accused of orchestrating. The shooting left four students dead and seven others injured.

The couple had asked for evidence to be removed during their trial – a request that Judge Mark Cavanaugh denied on Thursday.

Defense attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman have argued that the Crumbleys had nothing to do with their son's actions on Nov. 30, 2021, and that they were unaware of the then-15-year-old's alleged plans to harm his classmates.

PROSECUTORS ASK SHOOTING SUSPECT'S PARENTS TO STOP MOUTHING ‘I LOVE YOU’ IN COURT

An Oakland County judge on Thursday denied an appeal from James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter James Crumbley.

An Oakland County judge on Thursday denied an appeal from James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter James Crumbley. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Prosecutors, however, argue that the couple should be held responsible for the shooting because they had bought Ethan Crumbley a gun on Black Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. In a motion filed earlier this month, McDonald referenced a social media post from Jennifer Crumbley in which she said that the parents had purchased the pistol as a Christmas gift for their son.

OXFORD HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING VICTIMS' ATTORNEY ALLEGES ARMED GUARD THOUGHT SHOOTING WAS A DRILL: ‘GOOD MAKEUP’

"He didn't just snap," McDonald wrote in a Sept. 9 motion to admit evidence, "he followed a pathway paved for him by prior shooters, and enabled by these defendants."

  This undated combination of photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley,
    Image 1 of 3

    James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each in connection with the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other counts for the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles north of Detroit. (Carlos Osorio)

  • Ethan Crumbley mugshot
    Image 3 of 3

    Ethan Crumbley, who is charged as an adult with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured seven more at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., pleaded not guilty in 2021. (AP)

McDonald revealed in January that school officials had met with Crumbley and his parents to discuss violent drawings just hours before the deadly rampage. The 15-year-old suspect was able to convince school officials during the meeting that the concerning drawings were for a "video game." His parents "flatly refused" to take their son home. 

James and Jennifer Crumbley pleaded not guilty during their arraignment in December and were ordered to be held on $500,000 bond each.

Crumbley, who is now 16 years old, is charged with first-degree murder as an adult.

The four deceased victims of the shooting are Justin Shilling, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Madisyn Baldwin, 17.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.