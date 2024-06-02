2 dead in South Carolina block party shooting

A shooting at a block party in Rock Hill left two people dead and two others wounded. No arrests were made, police said.

Police were called after gunshots were heard at the block party Saturday night, news outlets reported. A 44-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man died at the scene, police said in a statement. Their identities were not immediately released.

Two others, a 25-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were treated for minor gunshot wounds.

No other information about what led to the shooting was immediately released.