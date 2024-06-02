Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina

2 dead in South Carolina block party shooting

2 others treated for minor wounds following Rock Hill, SC, shooting

Associated Press
Published
A shooting at a block party in Rock Hill left two people dead and two others wounded. No arrests were made, police said.

Police were called after gunshots were heard at the block party Saturday night, news outlets reported. A 44-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man died at the scene, police said in a statement. Their identities were not immediately released.

Two people were killed and two others wounded in a South Carolina block party shooting.

Two others, a 25-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were treated for minor gunshot wounds.

No other information about what led to the shooting was immediately released.