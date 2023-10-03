Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas

At least 2 dead in massive pileup on smoky Arkansas highway

15 cars, semitrailers involved in Swifton, AR-area wreck

Associated Press
Published
Smoke from a burning field apparently caused a crash involving over a dozen vehicles, killing at least two people and closing Highway 67 in both directions, Arkansas State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers at the site of the pileup said there were likely multiple casualties among the 15 cars and semitrailers, KARK-TV reported.

Further details on their condition were not immediately available. Arkansas State Police did not immediately respond to phone messages left by The Associated Press seeking comment.

Arkansas crime graphic, FOX News Digital

A 15-vehicle pileup in Arkansas has left at least two people dead. (Fox News)

The nearby fire likely caused thick smoke and low visibility in the area, state police officials told the Little Rock-based TV station.

As of 4:30 p.m., the southbound lanes of Highway 67 were reopened. All northbound lanes remained closed, news outlets reported.

The crash happened near Swifton, a mile southwest of Exit 102 where Highway 67 intersects with Arkansas 226, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.