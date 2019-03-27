Two California police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed during a shootout Wednesday after police responded to reports of a hooded man with a sword entering the Church of Scientology of Inglewood, authorities said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was shot in the head and later died at a hospital, Inglewood police Lt. Oscar Mejia told reporters at the scene.

One officer was struck in a hand, and the other was hit in an arm, officials said. The officers, both in their late 20s, were hospitalized in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police Chief Mark Fronterotta said.

The shootout unfolded around 3:30 p.m. local time inside the front entrance of the church. Gunfire erupted when police approached a man wearing a hoodie and wielding a sword.

Officials did not say who fired first or whether a gun was removed from the suspect.

Witnesses told the Los Angeles Times that a heavy police presence across several blocks followed the shooting, but beyond hearing the pop of a gunshot, they were uncertain what happened inside the church.

“The police aren’t playing around — all of them are out here,” 52-year-old Ron Sigur told the paper. “This is my city, I live in Inglewood. I want to know what happened.”

Officials believe the suspect acted alone but were still working to determine a motive, FOX11 of Los Angeles reported. The suspect’s white-colored Bentley was found parked near the church and is being searched for evidence. Officials did not immediately release further details.

Inglewood is a city of about 100,000 residents about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.