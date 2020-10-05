2 charged in theft of Trump campaign signs from Maine front yard: report

A man and a woman have been issued a summons after Maine cops say they were seen on video stealing Trump campaign signs from the front yard of home, according to a report.

Police said it happened Thursday in Denmark, WGME-TV reported.

Christopher Svetik, 25, and Naomi Touchstone, 24, both of New Jersey, were cited in connection with the theft of two Trump signs and one thin blue line flag sign, according to the station.

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR USING 6 CHILDREN STEAL TRUMP CAMPAIGN SIGNS, AUTHORITIES SAY

The signs belonged to Chuck Flahive, who posted footage from his surveillance cameras of the alleged theft to Twitter.

“Its 1am and these people are stealing my Trump and Support law enforcement signs in Denmark Maine,” he tweeted. “Sheriff was able to locate and charge the 25-yr-olds from NJ.”

“When I first saw the video, I was shocked, because in all the years we've been here, we've never had any incidents like that,” Flahive, who says he is retired law enforcement, told WGME. “We've never had anything stolen, we've never had anyone come on our property uninvited. So to see someone get out, and take my property and put in their car and leave, was very upsetting.”

Flahive got his signs back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Svetik and Touchstone have a December court date to answer the charge.