Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

George Floyd
Published

2 affiliated with 'boogaloo' extremist group charged with inciting a riot: SC sheriff

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A county sheriff says two members of the “boogaloo” extremist group have been charged with inciting a riot at a May 30 George Floyd protest in a South Carolina city.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the charges had been brought against Kevin Ackley, 22, and Joshua Barnard, 24, according to reports.

The protest took place in Columbia, the state capital.

Ackley was charged with instigating a riot by throwing a water bottle at law enforcement officers, WIS-TV reported. His arrest was announced Friday.

Mug shot for Kevin Ackley, 22, Deputies said he was in possession of "boogaloo" items, including a Hawaiian shirt.

Mug shot for Kevin Ackley, 22, Deputies said he was in possession of "boogaloo" items, including a Hawaiian shirt. (Richland County Sheriff's Office )

'BOOGALOO' SUSPECTS ACCUSED OF TRYING TO 'INCITE VIOLENCE' AT GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST IN VEGAS, FEDS SAY

Barnard was also charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, looting and larceny in addition to the inciting a riot charge, the station reported. His arrest was announced Thursday.

Ackley worked as a paramedic in Richland County but was fired after his arrest, according to the station.

CREATING CHAOS: HOW ANTIFA AND OTHER EXTREMISTS DRIVE DISCORD ONLINE

“It’s disgusting that a man who is supposed to be protecting the lives of citizens and law enforcement officers alike would participate in a riot that injured people,” Lott said. “He is now where he needs to be — in jail. And he’ll be held accountable for what he’s done.”

Authorities say the boogaloos are right-wing extremists bent on starting a civil war. They often wear Hawaiian shirts.

Deputies said Ackley and Barnard were in possession of Hawaiian shirts when they were arrested. Ackley was also in possession of a boogaloo flag, they said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In Las Vegas, on Wednesday, federal prosecuotors charged three men who identified themselves as boogaloos with planning to incite violence at a George Floyd protest in the Nevada city.