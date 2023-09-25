Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana

18-year-old tree trimmer killed after log rolls off trailer in northeast Indiana

Kokomo resident Braeden Depew died of blunt force trauma to upper body, coroner says

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A teenager working for a tree-trimming service died in northeastern Indiana when a log rolled out of a trailer and struck him, authorities said.

INDIANA MAN DIES AFTER WORKPLACE INJURY AT EVANSVILLE PLANT, PROBE UNDERWAY

Braeden Depew, 18, of Kokomo was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning on Montpelier’s west side, said Blackford County Coroner Zach Crouch. He said Depew was fatally injured when a log shifted, rolled out of a dump trailer and struck him.

Indiana Fox News graphic

An 18-year-old tree trimmer from Kokomo, Indiana, has been reported dead after being struck by a log that fell from a trailer. (Fox News)

Crouch said Depew died as a result of blunt force trauma to the upper body, The Star Press reported.

WISCONSIN SAWMILL SETTLES FOR $191K IN FEDERAL SUIT OVER TEEN EMPLOYEE'S DEATH

Montpelier police are investigating Depew's death with the coroner's office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The town of Montpelier is located about 35 miles south of Fort Wayne.