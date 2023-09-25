18-year-old tree trimmer killed after log rolls off trailer in northeast Indiana

A teenager working for a tree-trimming service died in northeastern Indiana when a log rolled out of a trailer and struck him, authorities said.

INDIANA MAN DIES AFTER WORKPLACE INJURY AT EVANSVILLE PLANT, PROBE UNDERWAY

Braeden Depew, 18, of Kokomo was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning on Montpelier’s west side, said Blackford County Coroner Zach Crouch. He said Depew was fatally injured when a log shifted, rolled out of a dump trailer and struck him.

Crouch said Depew died as a result of blunt force trauma to the upper body, The Star Press reported.

WISCONSIN SAWMILL SETTLES FOR $191K IN FEDERAL SUIT OVER TEEN EMPLOYEE'S DEATH

Montpelier police are investigating Depew's death with the coroner's office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The town of Montpelier is located about 35 miles south of Fort Wayne.