Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire
Published

18 New Hampshire National Guard soldiers, airmen working at state prison to help officials with staff shortage

Vacancy rate for entry-level corrections officers is 51 percent

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Eighteen New Hampshire National Guard soldiers and airmen are working at the state prison for men in Concord for the next three months to help corrections officials with a staff shortage.

"The New Hampshire National Guard was requested by the Department of Corrections to support the state prison for their shortage of corrections officials," Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities told WMUR-TV.

He said they will help with "internal correctional control tower procedures that will have no sort of direct impact with any prisoners."

NEW HAMPSHIRE BUS DRIVER ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING DISABLED STUDENTS

Nearly 20 New Hampshire National Guard employees will work at the state prison in Concord to fill staff shortages.

Nearly 20 New Hampshire National Guard employees will work at the state prison in Concord to fill staff shortages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The vacancy rate for entry-level corrections officers is 51 percent, according to the department.