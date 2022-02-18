Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

DC shooting: 17-year-old struck at metro, suspects fled

The teen was alive and conscious when he was found, officials said

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A 17-year-old in Washington D.C. is in serious condition after he was the victim of a shooting incident Thursday evening in the northwest part of the city, officials said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital after the Metro Transit Police Department found him at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station just before 5 p.m., Fox 5 of Washington D.C. reported. The teen was alive and conscious, officials said.

A group of suspects is still on the loose, according to MTPD officers.

WASHINGTON, DC-DEC 29: A Metro train using the newer 7000 series of metro cars comes into the station at the Georgia Ave-Petworth stop.  (Photo by Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The altercation occurred on the platform of the metro, according to the report.

Metro trains have been instructed to bypass the Georgia Ave. stop, officials said.

