DC shooting: 17-year-old struck at metro, suspects fled

A 17-year-old in Washington D.C. is in serious condition after he was the victim of a shooting incident Thursday evening in the northwest part of the city, officials said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital after the Metro Transit Police Department found him at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station just before 5 p.m., Fox 5 of Washington D.C. reported. The teen was alive and conscious, officials said.

A group of suspects is still on the loose, according to MTPD officers.

The altercation occurred on the platform of the metro, according to the report.

Yellow/Green Line Alert: Due to a police investigation at Georgia Ave, Metrobus route 60 operates btwn Fort Totten & Georgia Ave. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) February 17, 2022

Metro trains have been instructed to bypass the Georgia Ave. stop, officials said.