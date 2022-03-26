Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

17-year-old arrested in Arizona mall shooting that injured 5, including boy, 4

The 17-year-old suspect faces several felony charges

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Saturday and charged in connection with a shooting incident at the Tanger Outlets in Arizona where four victims and the shooter were injured on Wednesday, officials said.

The unidentified juvenile was apprehended after he was treated at a hospital, according to a statement from the Glendale Police Department, AZCentral reported.

ARIZONA MALL SHOOTING LEAVES SEVERAL INJURED; ‘THEY ALL SEEM TO BE VERY YOUNG,’ POLICE SAY

Two of the victims have been released from the hospital, including a woman and another teenager, while a 4-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

(Glendale Police )

The Glendale Police Department said the initial shooting incident stemmed from an argument between the 17-year-old and two other teens, 15 and 16, who all knew each other before the incident, around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

ARIZONA OFFICERS CREDITED WITH SAVING BOY, 4, AFTER MALL SHOOTING THAT INJURED FOUR, INCLUDING CHILD’S MOM

The 17-year-old is believed to have pulled out a handgun during his clash with the other teens, Glendale Officer Tiffany Ngalula said during a press conference on Thursday. The 15-year-old returned fire with a handgun of his own, striking the 4-year-old, the child’s mother, and the 17-year-old shooter, according to the officer.

Police officers in Glendale, Arizona cleared out a shopping mall store-by-store following a shooting Wednesday that injured four people, including a 4-year-old boy. 

Police officers in Glendale, Arizona cleared out a shopping mall store-by-store following a shooting Wednesday that injured four people, including a 4-year-old boy.  (Glendale Police De[artment)

The identities of the victims have not been released. 

The 17-year-old suspect was identified as the "primary aggressor" and faces several felony charges, including three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of felony endangerment, two counts of misconduct involving a deadly weapon (one count for age and one count for prior felony conviction), and one count of criminal damage, AZCentral reported.

The suspect is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond, according to the report.

