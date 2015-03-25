15-year-old shot to death over shoes, police say

Police say a 15-year-old Maryland boy was killed during an attempted robbery over a pair of shoes.

MyFoxDC.com reports that Charles Walker Jr. of Hillcrest Heights was found suffering from a gunshot wound just two blocks from his home Monday afternoon.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The victim's aunt, Laurice Massey, tells WRC-TV that the teen was heading to a bus stop when he was attacked.

A source close to the investigation tells MyFoxDC.com that Walker was shot once in the back when he refused to hand over a bag that reportedly contained a pair of shoes.

Relatives tell the station that the bag, which was left at the scene after the shooting, contained a pair of Timberland boots Walker was planning to give to his girlfriend.

The Prince George's County school system released a statement calling the death "senseless."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click here for more from MyFoxDC.com.