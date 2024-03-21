Expand / Collapse search
15 year-old boy kills father in self defense after he fired a shotgun at his mother

Maxwell Laham allegedly fired a shotgun at his wife and pointed a weapon at his teenage son

A 15-year-old boy shot and killed his father in self-defense after the man fired a shotgun at the boy's mother and then pointed the weapon at him, West Virginia State Police said Thursday.

Maxwell Laham's wife and one child fled after he fired at her with a 12-gauge shotgun Wednesday night, according to state police called to the scene in Rock Cave.

Morgantown, Beckley, Charleston crime

Officers were called to the scene in Rock Cave, West Virginia where authorities say Maxwell Laham was shot and killed by his 15-year-old son. The case is currently under investigation.  (Fox News)

Laham's teenage son, who was still in the house, took a 20-gauge shotgun and fled upstairs, the state police statement said. Laham followed his son and pointed his firearm at him, and the son fatally shot his father once in the chest, police said.

No other injuries were reported. The case is still under investigation.