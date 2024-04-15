Expand / Collapse search
Iowa

13-year-old girl fatally shot in Iowa, 12-year-old boy in custody

South Hardin school district, which serves Eldora, IA, 'shaken' by Sunday killing

Associated Press
Published
A 13-year-old girl was fatally shot in a rural area of Iowa, and a 12-year-old boy was taken into custody.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said someone called 911 just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday about the shooting in the town of Eldora, about 80 miles northeast of Des Moines. The girl was found at a home.

Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport crime

A 12-year-old Iowa boy has been taken into custody in connection with the killing of a 13-year-old girl.

The name of the girl killed and the boy taken into custody were not released. No details have been released about what led to the shooting. The DCI is investigating.

South Hardin Schools Superintendent Adam Zellmer said in an email to the community that the school district was "shaken" by the death.