11-year-old boy dies after shooting himself during Zoom class

An 11-year-old boy died after he shot himself in his California home during a Zoom class this week, according to a news report.

The pre-teen was attending the virtual class with his microphone and camera turned off when he took his own life just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in Woodbridge, a community in Northern California’s Central Valley, KOVR reported.

His sister, who was attending her own virtual class in another room, found him and alerted her neighbor and teacher, who helped call authorities, according to the report.

Responding deputies found the boy, who attended Woodbridge Elementary School, with a head injury, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy, identified by the Sacramento Bee as Adan Llanos, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died, according to authorities.

It was unclear how Adan obtained the gun.

“We are deeply saddened to share that a student from Woodbridge Elementary School passed away today as a result of a gunshot wound,” Cathy Nichols-Washer, superintendent of the Lodi Unified School District, said in a statement.

“Counseling and bereavement support services are available to students and staff during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the family affected by this terrible tragedy," the school said. We also offer our condolences to the Woodbridge Elementary community.”

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).