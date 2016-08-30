Expand / Collapse search
New York
11 injured when ferry hits kayakers on Hudson River, police say

By | Associated Press
This image made from a video provided by WABC-TV shows kayakers being rescued on the Hudson River, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, on the west side of Manhattan. (WABC-TV via AP)

NEW YORK – Authorities in New York say 11 kayakers were injured when they were hit by a ferry on the Hudson River.

Police say it happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday near Pier 79 on the west side of Manhattan.

A police spokesman says one person is in critical condition with an arm injury. The others had minor injuries.

A spokesman for NY Waterway, the ferry's operator, says it is cooperating with the New York Police Department and the Coast Guard on the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.