100-year-old California man killed in hit-and-run, police seeking suspect

Mini Cooper sought after 100-year-old Tzu-Ta Ko struck, killed at intersection in Oakland, California

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A 100-year-old California man was killed in a hit-and-run while walking at an intersection Sunday morning, and now authorities are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

Tzu-Ta Ko, an Oakland resident, was struck just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of 19 Street and Harrison Street in the city, the Oakland Police Department said.

Responding officers found the injured centenarian with severe head trauma from the collision. Fire and ambulance crews rendered aid to the man on scene, but he died of his injuries.

Ko was a retired Taiwanese government official who had turned 100 in November, FOX2 KTVU reported. His wife had died in January. 

Police said the vehicle that struck Ko and sped away is believed to be a tan or white Mini Cooper.

Police said the vehicle that struck Ko and sped away is believed to be a tan or white Mini Cooper. (Oakland Police Department)

Ko’s daughter, Shirley Ko, told the station that her 100-year-old father enjoyed walks almost every day and was generally "pretty healthy."

"We're really, really close, so this is really a shock for me," she said. 

Tzu-Ta Ko, 100, was killed in a hit-and-run just after 7 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 19 Street and Harrison Street in Oakland, California, police said.

Tzu-Ta Ko, 100, was killed in a hit-and-run just after 7 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 19 Street and Harrison Street in Oakland, California, police said. (Google Street View)

"Everybody should learn from him," Shirley Ko told the station. "He lived over 100. He exercised, he takes care of himself."

    The circumstances leading to the hit-and-run were not immediately clear. (Oakland Police Department)

    Police are offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. (Oakland Police Department)

Police released photos of the suspect vehicle and said it is described as a tan or white Mini Cooper.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.