Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vaccine
Published

More than 100 Los Angeles firefighters suspended without pay over vaccine mandate

The news comes after an investigation into a L.A. firefighter who allegedly wiped his buttocks with his vaccine noncompliance letter

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A total of 113 Los Angeles firefighters have been placed on leave without pay for refusing to comply with the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to local reports.

WILDFIRES TORCHED UP TO A FIFTH OF ALL GIANT SEQUOIA TREES

The policy requires all city employees to get vaccinated by Dec. 18, or submit negative test results twice weekly at their own expense, ABC7 reported. If a requested exemption is approved, then the employee must undergo a weekly test at the city's expense.

Fire Chief Ralph M. Terrazas speaks during the LAFD Recruit Academy Class 2021-1 Graduation Ceremony at LAFD Valley Recruit Training Academy 81 in Panorama City, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Fire Chief Ralph M. Terrazas speaks during the LAFD Recruit Academy Class 2021-1 Graduation Ceremony at LAFD Valley Recruit Training Academy 81 in Panorama City, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) (Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

The fire department sent 222 notices to staffers, who had not submitted their vaccination status or applied for an exemption, warning of the suspension without pay.

LA FIREFIGHTER ACCUSED OF WIPING BUTT WITH VACCINE MANDATE LETTER

As of Monday, 113 firefighters had not complied and were removed from duty for the alleged breach. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundations annual Valor Awards at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundations annual Valor Awards at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Firefighters who continue to resist the vaccine mandate "will be entered into the process for termination of their employment," LA Fire Department spokesman Cheryl Getuiza told the local station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The news comes a few weeks after the department announced that an LA firefighter is under investigation for allegedly taking his vaccine noncompliance letter and wiping his buttocks with it before discarding it on the ground.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Your Money