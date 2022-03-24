Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

10-year-old NYC boy collapses during gym class, dies in hospital

'He will be truly missed by all,' the New York City Schools chancellor says

By Emma Colton | Fox News
A 10-year-old Staten Island boy tragically died after collapsing during gym class, according to police. 

"There are no words that can relieve the weight of this loss on friends, family and the entire PS 78 community. I know that the memory of this student will live on in the lives that he touched, and that he will be truly missed by all," New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks in a statement, according to WABC

BOY, 15, DIES AFTER COLLAPSING DURING GYM CLASS

Unrecognizable elementary students warm up before PE class.

Unrecognizable elementary students warm up before PE class. (iStock)

Police responded to P.S. 78 on Wednesday and found the unidentified boy unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to Richmond University Medical Center and pronounced dead. 

He had been participating in some physical activity during gym class when he collapsed, the NYPD told Fox News Digital on Thursday morning, citing a preliminary investigation. 

New York City, USA - April 29, 2019: NYPD (New York Police Department) Sign with Logo on Police Patrol Car in New York City. USA

New York City, USA - April 29, 2019: NYPD (New York Police Department) Sign with Logo on Police Patrol Car in New York City. USA (iStock)

"My deepest condolences to everyone hurting from this terrible tragedy and I know that the educators and staff at PS 78 will be there for their young people during this difficult time," Banks added in his statement. 

The NYPD said the investigation into the death is ongoing and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

