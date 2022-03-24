10-year-old NYC boy collapses during gym class, dies in hospital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 10-year-old Staten Island boy tragically died after collapsing during gym class, according to police.

"There are no words that can relieve the weight of this loss on friends, family and the entire PS 78 community. I know that the memory of this student will live on in the lives that he touched, and that he will be truly missed by all," New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks in a statement, according to WABC.

BOY, 15, DIES AFTER COLLAPSING DURING GYM CLASS

Police responded to P.S. 78 on Wednesday and found the unidentified boy unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to Richmond University Medical Center and pronounced dead.

He had been participating in some physical activity during gym class when he collapsed, the NYPD told Fox News Digital on Thursday morning, citing a preliminary investigation.

"My deepest condolences to everyone hurting from this terrible tragedy and I know that the educators and staff at PS 78 will be there for their young people during this difficult time," Banks added in his statement.

The NYPD said the investigation into the death is ongoing and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.