©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

10-year-old killed in Colorado sledding accident

The sleds were attached to the rear of the truck by tow straps

Daniella Genovese
By Daniella Genovese | Fox News
Officials say a 10-year-old was killed in a Colorado sledding accident Friday after sliding underneath a Ford pickup truck. 

Colorado State Police say Roberto Jaramillo Herrera was towing four children on the back of a Ford F-250 truck on a "snowpacked, icy roadway" when Ayleen Herrera lost control of her sled. 

The accident occurred just before 6 p.m. while the truck was driving eastbound on Park County Road 60. 

(iStock)

According to police, Roberto Herrera stopped the truck after one of the children slipped off their sled. However,  Ayleen Herrera, who was on a separate sled, was unable to stop and slid "into the rear of the Ford, struck the undercarriage, and slid underneath the Ford," according to officials. 

The young girl suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after, police said. No other injuries were reported. 

Alcohol and drug use are not suspected to have contributed to this crash, officials said. However, the crash remains under investigation.

