Pennsylvania nightclub shooting injures 10, police say

Ten people were shot outside a nightclub in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley early Thursday, according to officials.

The shooting unfolded at about 2 a.m., as several club-goers were either standing on the sidewalk outside Allentown club Deja Vu or were walking out of it.

SACRAMENTO COP FATALLY SHOT BY GUNMAN IN AMBUSH, SUSPECT SURRENDERS AFTER 8-HOUR STANDOFF

All those hit by gunfire were hospitalized and are expected to survive, The Morning Call reported, citing police.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin told the news outlet he'd never seen so many shooting victims stemming from a single incident in his 21 years as a district attorney.

Witnesses said they saw several panicked people fleeing the scene on foot, and at least one car was spotted speeding away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When everything went silent all you could hear is the screaming and panicking,” Tashana Santiago, a nearby resident, said. “All I could think was 'someone is dying.'”

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and a possible motive was not immediately clear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.