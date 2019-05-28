Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

North Carolina
Published

1-year-old killed when golf cart overturns in North Carolina

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A 1-year-old died Sunday after the golf cart he was riding in with his family hit a pothole which caused a steering malfunction before it overturned, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Three adults and four children were riding in the golf cart in Mooresville, North Carolina, north of the Trump National Golf Club on Lake Norman, about 35 miles north of Charlotte.

TWO NORTH CAROLINA MEN, DAD KILLED IN ATV CRASH AT TENNESSEE ADVENTURE PARK

The 1-year-old, identified as Kipton Jester, of Denver, was in the front seat with two adults and another 1-year-old, The Charlotte Observer reported. Another adult was in the backseat with two 3-year-old girls. “The occupants were ejected, except for the 3-year-olds who were restrained by seat belts,” Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said, according to The Observer.

A steering malfunction caused the golf car to roll after it hit a pothole. 

A steering malfunction caused the golf car to roll after it hit a pothole.  (iStock)

Only the two 3-year-olds were restrained at the time of the crash; everyone else was ejected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other six suffered minor injuries. Charges are unlikely in the incident, Swagger said.