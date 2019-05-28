1-year-old killed when golf cart overturns in North Carolina

A 1-year-old died Sunday after the golf cart he was riding in with his family hit a pothole which caused a steering malfunction before it overturned, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Three adults and four children were riding in the golf cart in Mooresville, North Carolina, north of the Trump National Golf Club on Lake Norman, about 35 miles north of Charlotte.

The 1-year-old, identified as Kipton Jester, of Denver, was in the front seat with two adults and another 1-year-old, The Charlotte Observer reported. Another adult was in the backseat with two 3-year-old girls. “The occupants were ejected, except for the 3-year-olds who were restrained by seat belts,” Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said, according to The Observer.

Only the two 3-year-olds were restrained at the time of the crash; everyone else was ejected.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other six suffered minor injuries. Charges are unlikely in the incident, Swagger said.