Georgia

$1 million worth of stolen goods discovered near Georgia's Savannah seaport

Food, cellphones, Peloton equipment seized from Rincon, GA warehouse

Associated Press
Published
Authorities in Georgia discovered an estimated $1 million worth of stolen cargo inside a warehouse a few miles from Savannah’s busy seaport.

Investigators with a search warrant found pallets of consumer goods including cellphones, food and Peloton exercise equipment, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.

FOX Digital Georgia crime graphic

Some $1 million worth of stolen cargo was discovered in a warehouse in Effingham County, Georgia.

The items were seized Tuesday from a warehouse in Rincon, roughly 10 miles from the main terminal gate at the Port of Savannah. Sheriff Jimmie McDuffie said his deputies were working the case with Georgia Ports Authority police and other agencies. No arrests were announced.

The sheriff's office said investigators were taking inventory of the seized merchandise and moving it to a new location. They estimated the total value of the goods at roughly $1 million.