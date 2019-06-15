Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

Costco store gunfire leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Southern California

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A gunman opened fire at a Costco store in Southern California on Friday night, killing one man and injuring two others, police said.

The gunman and the victim had reportedly been arguing at the store in Corona – about 50 miles east of downtown Los Angeles – when the suspect started firing.

'GUN FREE ZONE' LAW DISARMED VIRGINIA BEACH SHOOTING VICTIM, ATTORNEY SAYS

Police surrounded the Costco as dozens of shoppers fled to safety. The Corona Police Department later tweeted that calm had been restored.

The suspect fired at least six shots, witnesses said. He was arrested and taken to the hospital after he claimed to be injured.

Witnesses said at least 100 people were inside a Costco store in Corona, Calif., at the time of a shooting on Friday night. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

Witnesses said at least 100 people were inside a Costco store in Corona, Calif., at the time of a shooting on Friday night. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

"I thought maybe someone dropped a bottle of wine, but then I kept hearing shots," witness Will Lungo told the Riverside Press-Enterprise. "An employee came in and helped us out through the emergency exit." He said an employee helped them to the emergency exit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The condition of the injured victims was unclear and police have not identified anyone involved.

Police have not given a motive for the shooting or said if the suspect and victim knew each other.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 