Walt Disney World will digitally add masks to guests not wearing them in ride photos: Report

If you visit Walt Disney World, you’ll be wearing a mask one way or another.

Disney World has allegedly updated how it handles people not wearing masks on rides, by digitally adding the facial covering to rogue guests in the photos that can be purchased afterward.

In a report from WDW News Today, the website shared a guest on a Dinosaur ride at the Florida park’s Animal Kingdom posted a photo in the private Facebook group Disney World Junkies, which showed a woman with what appeared to be a Photoshopped mask over her face.

Disney World did not respond to a request for comment to confirm the practice.

Previously, Disney World would not allow those without masks to see or purchase their photos taken during rides. Now the park is allegedly allowing guests to have their photos – albeit with an added piece of digital magic.

The theme park, which remains open in Florida, while it’s California counterpart has not been able to reopen due to coronavirus restrictions, has not provided official comment on the mask photo protocol on rides. Though, according to Walt Disney World’s website, face coverings are required and those who do not adhere to the mask guidelines will not be allowed to have their photo taken by PhotoPass photographers.

