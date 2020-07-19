Disney World denies guest ride photos to anyone not wearing a mask

This is a rush transcript from "The Greg Gutfeld Show," July 18, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, if we learned anything this summer, it's that leftwing politicians suck. Everywhere they go, they ruin things -- Portland, Seattle, SF, Minneapolis.

You know, it reminds me of those public service ads meant to scare people off crystal meth. There's a before picture of an all-American sweetheart and then there's the after picture, the same girl as a blemished junkie. It worked on me.

That's what happens to towns under Democrats. A gem of a city becomes a decrepit mess, which shows that cause and effect is still in effect.

Democrat leaders tell the police they can't stop looting. What do you get? More looting. Those same leaders publicly blame the police in times of crime. What do you get? More crime.

Some New York police officers were just attacked during a peaceful march in support of the police. One of the victims was the NYPD Chief of Department who had recently knelt before protesters.

What does that tell you? That some people won't take no, hell even, yes, for an answer.

But the police don't exist to kneel, but to preserve law in order. You take that away, what's left -- cause and effect. And so as crime explodes in NYC; thankfully, black leaders now call on the police to bring back the recently disbanded Anti-Crime Unit.

These 600 undercover officers were supposed to get illegal guns off the street, but they were taken off the street instead. Now you see a murder rate year-on-year more than doubling and shootings up 45 percent. Cause and effect.

Now, you'd the mayor or the media might predict the effects of a slashing of the police budget, openly disrespecting cops are fueling disinformation to undermine our trust in the law. But they didn't. You and I did.

In one city, you saw a 400 percent jump in retirement. Meanwhile, two Texas police officers were ambushed and murdered.

Now that may not be cause and effect, but the point is to show you how little that violence has actually covered. The police in Texas and Oklahoma and elsewhere have been targeted. But the media prefers to see the police as sharks, and everyone else as swimmers.

But the visual evidence of the destruction grows as the media ignores citizens' pleas. As gang violence spikes, the media dismisses it by saying, it's just poor neighborhoods. It's been around forever.

It's like the Dems refuse to disown violence, which puts the media in a tough spot. If you want the Democrats to win in November, you can't cover this violence at all because then Trump will win, so they don't cover it. Instead, they go after a can of beans.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: You tell me how a President in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this [bleep].

Are you kidding me? Hawking products of Goya. I don't care who it is. Resolute Desk in the middle of a pandemic. They're selling beans.

GUTFELD: Forgive me, but I don't think he might be the right guy to talk priorities.

CUOMO: In scale. This was the actual swab that was being used to fit up that double barrel shotgun that you have mounted on the front of your pretty face.

GUTFELD: Yes, this as his brother stocked rest homes with fresh COVID patients that killed thousands. But CNN loves to dismiss actual death in favor of theater.

Remember mocking the murder rates in Chicago and New York.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Democratic cities are in chaos right now. Is this what you want from Joe Biden and they're going to take your country away and they're taking down the statues and ...

CUOMO: Crime is rising.

LEMON: Crime is rising.

CUOMO: Defund police.

LEMON: Oh my gosh. It's so bad and defunding police -- it's like --

GUTFELD: Oh my, I love that voice. To recap, a can of beans very upsetting. An increase in murder, no big deal. Oh to be part of a course that dismisses real suffering.

We watched the riots, and the media said nothing to see here. We watched the looting. The media said nothing to see here. An increased body count in Chicago and New York -- nothing to see here.

But did you see Mary Trump's new book? Holy cow. Donald had someone do his SATs. So what is it about these repetitive dismissals? What are its functions?

Could it be that manipulating such narratives preserves conflict, which keeps the media in business? As we see our country barrel toward some grim climax, remember who the travel agent was. It's the media.

When Trump said fake news was the enemy of the people, he might -- that might be the most important truth since like forever.

I mean, look at what the media has managed so far. A biased framing of law enforcement amplified now to a universal chorus. It is an anarchy. It's a man-made dismantling, driven by a media ginning up hate against cops and enabling lawlessness, which leads me to a question.

Where is the plan by those who wish to tear down the system? It's there. Their plan is tear down the system. The alternative to law and order, no law, no order.

But I hand it to America, we've been patient, law abiding all throughout this. America basically is a jumbo 747 and the violent Antifa anarchists or the drunken seat 24-F.

For a while, we, the other passengers diverted our eyes and tried to ignore everything, but it just gets worse. As the drunk accost other passengers, manhandles a flight attended, until finally two or three passengers have had enough. They pull him out of his seat, stuff a socket in his mouth and tie him to the toilet in the back.

It might happen, which is why we need our leaders first to stand up and protect our communities and to work with the police because if they don't, the thin blue line will vanish leaving all of us to fend for ourselves.

ANNOUNCER: Period.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guest. He is the heartthrob who fights the mob, author of "Don't Burn This Book," creator and host of "The Rubin Report," Dave Rubin.

Oh good book. Excellent.

She's a legal mind with a smile that blinds. Fox News contributor and host of "The Crimes that Changed America" on Fox Nation, Emily Compagno.

You can't help but rejoice when you hear her husky voice. She sounds like Don Lemon. Host of "Sincerely, Kat" on Fox Nation, Kat Timpf.

And he is not sure what the deep end of the pool means. My massive sidekick and host of "Nuff Said" on Fox Nation, Tyrus.

All right, Emily, I'm going to go to you first because you are our legal expert or so you claim. What is it about the Democrats so hell bent on letting these cities just destroy themselves?

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I honestly have no idea and I grew up on the West Coast. I live in Seattle now and I still haven't been able to figure it out.

The destruction is so obvious, and I don't see it as community or law enforcement. Law enforcement is part of our community. And what they need is investment, not defunding.

Lately, I've been spending a lot of time with Seattle Police officers and seeing their low morale is so heartbreaking. But as local leadership and the mayor continues to prevent them from actually enforcing the law, or even defend themselves against brutal assaults, then what they're risking is more than morale. It's fatal.

How many officers have to die? How many do we have to see getting bloodied on national TV before enough is enough? I think at every junction of this interrelated chain, these local leadership and these mayors need to send a message and they need to have follow through.

Zero tolerance for destruction and violence, support for actual law enforcement and arrests and deterrent consequences, because otherwise, those photos that you showed, the girl and then her meth head shot. I mean, the third photo is where we're headed and that's that fatal overdose.

GUTFELD: You know, Dave, you and I are a lot alike. I might be slightly better looking. But we share the same common interest. And I look at -- I don't know if I'm overreacting with this chaos, but I think you and I both recently joined a special club. It wasn't the Mile High Club, but it was a special club. Care to explain.

DAVE RUBIN, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR AND AUTHOR: Greg, I suspect you're not talking about the club owns this book, "The Plus," which is one of the best reads of the year.

GUTFELD: Why thank you.

RUBIN: I think you're talking about another club, which is, the Gun Owners Club, and yeah, we both did. And look, I've only lived in New York and now I live in Los Angeles. I've only lived in these two crazy places.

But after watching what has gone on for the last two months in America, you'd actually have to be bananas to not at least strongly consider taking your protection of your family and your property into your own hands.

I mean, we're watching mobs not only burn down stores and break windows and attack people on the streets, but literally stop cars in the middle of the street. You saw what happened to the McCloskey family who had to defend their property in Missouri. There's all sorts of stuff here that, you know, as American citizens, we have the God-given right that is enshrined in the Bill of Rights, which is still a pretty great document, the Second Amendment, which is the right to bear arms to protect yourself and you and I are doing what you're supposed to do as an American.

If they're going to defund the police, well then, I'm going to defend myself.

GUTFELD: Yes, they put us in a strange position, right? If we can't -- if we call 911 and no one shows up, we have to take care of ourselves.

You know, Kat, the National Association of Police Organizations endorse Trump. I think that prior, they endorsed Hillary and Obama, if I remember. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I know you won't. Were you surprised?

KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it depends how much you are paying attention whether you are or not surprised because honestly, if you're someone who is saying, oh, it's not that bad in New York City right now, you're clearly not out in New York City.

Because you know, I'm a libertarian. So I'm fine with most laws going away. I even think if you want to do some drugs and not out on the street, that's your own dumb decision, you shouldn't get arrested for it.

But there's the non-aggression principle, where if you can do whatever you want, until you are interfering with the rights of another person, and we are seeing so much of that right now.

I was out at a bar on Sunday -- it's shocking, I know, it's so shocking -- but the manager was saying that three times the place has been broken into since this started. She's a younger woman.

She was closing and multiple times had to deal with some naked guy breaking in screaming for meth, separate incident. I can't walk around -- we were walking Carl yesterday, you know, late afternoon, and there was some crazed lunatic high on something in the middle of the sidewalk who physically tried to grab me from his wheelchair and it was also a work from home day. I didn't look great. I don't even want to know what would happen if I had the hair extensions in.

So every time I walk out, I'm like, am I tripping? Did I step on one of these needles all over the ground? Or am I really paying huge amounts of rent and in taxes to live in a post-apocalyptic wasteland?

GUTFELD: Carl, by the way --

RUBIN: I want to apologize for the naked part. I'm sorry about that.

GUTFELD: Yes, Dave.

TIMPF: The naked part, I got no problem with. It's the breaking in and stealing things.

GUTFELD: Yes, also just to point out that Carl is a dog.

TIMPF: It's my dog.

GUTFELD: Yes. Okay. Because there's some people in New York who actually don't walk dogs. They actually walk people.

TIMPF: Probably a guy named Carl.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right, Tyrus, bring us home with some serious wisdom.

GEORGE "TYRUS" MURDOCH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, first of all, as you can see, I've relocated to a much better safer place for me to social distance.

It is wonderful out here. The view is phenomenal and I'd just like to say, hey guys, welcome to the club. But there's another club I'd like to invite you and that's called team arsenal, because I have a small arsenal of handguns, shotguns and assault rifles.

I have actually enough ammunition that's taller than me. So load up. One gun is cute, but two guns means don't play with me.

So, everyone get involved. This year's Christmas cards will tote guns on it. So, I think that's a good idea. The scary part is defunding the police department is probably the worst idea I've ever heard and I've heard some really bad ideas.

I've been on some of the think tanks on this show for some of the poop elf jokes and et cetera, and I'm saying that that is 10 times worse than taking $1.00 away from the police department. And we're seeing the results of that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: And like I said, there's plenty of room up here in space, guys.

GUTFELD: Yes. I love it out there. You are your own planet. All right.

MURDOCH: I am.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right. As Dave has pointed out, my new book is almost out. It'll be out later this month. It's "The Plus: Self-help for people who hate self-help." It'll be in stores July 28 and you can preorder your copy right now. It's available at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__ggutfeld.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=lxuCyxMMQ8WRdOMR-YF227I2btCa2s9RlOVFHeJ3x7c&s=YMfgfIVRkacwChg6W5HlChcfv-Loyv9x9hxLoqLzWNA&e= and all major book retailers.

Anyway, coming up Twitter's really bad. Next.

GUTFELD: With a tweet that enticed, they pulled off a heist. Hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of some big names on Thursday: Biden, Obama, Kanye, Elon Musk, Ruth Buzzy -- a kid -- and posted tweets telling their followers to send in a thousand bucks in Bitcoin to a specific address, and in return, they double the money.

People did and by the time anyone caught on, the hackers pulled in $20 billion. Actually, it was just 100 grand. That's all.

Really, I'd spend that much on edible underwear. But still not a bad take and it could have been worse. The F.B.I. is looking into how this all happened.

Twitter employees are working from home these days. Was that a factor? Was there a guy on the inside? Those "Ocean 11" movies always have a guy on the inside.

I had a guy on the inside once, but that's another story for another time, and speaking of guys on the inside.

GUTFELD: You know, that's a sad story. Dave, okay, so did you notice that Trump wasn't hacked? Now, is it because either it's too hard to hack his Twitter account or no one -- the hackers realized that nobody would actually believe Trump with the Bitcoin sell?

RUBIN: Yes, there's actually nothing too crazy for Trump to say on Twitter that the hackers were like, forget this one. There's nothing we can do.

Here Greg, let me do this.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RUBIN: You know, a lot of experts on television, they put on glasses when they're trying to be serious. I have perfect vision. These are fake glasses.

TIMPF: Who would do such a thing?

RUBIN: But I do like to make you think I'm more of a cybersecurity expert for this segment.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RUBIN: Yes. Look, the fact that hackers can get into Twitter which is our means of communication these days, the fact that they were able not only to do this Bitcoin scam, but then also block all of the blue check verified people, which I think everyone on this panel is, congrats, guys.

You know, the fact that they are able to silence certain people when they want to, we know that they shadow ban. Watch, you also take the glasses off slowly to make a point. You know that they shadow ban and they do other nefarious things.

We've got a big battle to fight with Big Tech and I'm glad to see that people are kind of waking up to it finally.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know, Tyrus, I don't want to sound like I'm some -- I don't know, idiot, but a hundred grand is it -- I mean, didn't you expect, like it was a lot of work for a hundred grand, don't you think?

MURDOCH: What was it? Was it a lot of work, Greg?

GUTFELD: I don't know.

MURDOCH: Well, they turn their computer on or their phone and went like this and then did this and they got a hundred grand.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: I mean, that seems like you know, I don't know how many calories you burn hacking, but I think lumberjacks work a little harder.

GUTFELD: That's true.

MURDOCH: I think it's -- you know, I think it's kind of ironic that you know, Twitter got hit. It kind of sucks when people start messing with you, doesn't it, Twitter? You know, you want to mess with Pete Hegseth, you want to mess with -- every time someone has an independent thought and then you're getting messed and it's a horrible thing and you feel naked and alone Twitter.

Twitter is so, you know, shocked right now that somebody went in there and made them look bad or embarrassed them or try to take away people's independent thoughts and speeches, even if they don't agree with it.

So it's kind of like one of those things where, you know, if anybody would have -- if they would have hit me with that, everyone would have known Tyrus ain't giving us any money back.

So, but if anyone wants to send me a thousand bucks, I'll take it. You're not getting two G's back though. Come on, man.

GUTFELD: Kat, would you have fallen for this?

TIMPF: No.

GUTFELD: No.

TIMPF: Look, when I first saw the headline, I was like, what? Twitter hacked? Like what you want to find me saying something embarrassing or something I shouldn't say at a time I shouldn't say it.

Look at the timeline. I'm already tweeting it, but they're trying to do the money thing, but I don't get it because they're probably pretty good hackers and they can hack into Twitter, right?

So how about -- and I hate to give hackers ideas -- but if you're looking for money like why don't you just do some garden variety identity theft credit card fraud, you know, like, cut out the middleman.

You want money from Kim Kardashian. Don't hack her Twitter. Hack her bank account. So, these are clearly numbers people who aren't really good at you know, thinking things totally through in the bigger picture.

GUTFELD: See that was my -- that's the reason why I thought like I was going to expect them to get like --

TIMPF: You should never, but, if you must.

GUTFELD: What Tyrus?

MURDOCH: Big news. What if they all -- what if it isn't even that big of a hack? What if they all had the same password? It was all one, two, three, four, five, and who do we get? They're like, wow, Joe Biden. Joe Biden and Barack Obama have the password.

GUTFELD: Joe Biden's password by the way -- Joe Biden's password is Joe Biden's password. That's what it is.

MURDOCH: Yes, that's what I am saying. They all have the same password.

GUTFELD: Yes. Emily? What -- do you think these guys would get caught?

COMPAGNO: Eventually. I will say this. To me, I feel like this is when your credit card gets stolen and first, the thief buys a pack of gum at 7-Eleven before buying the Lamborghini, right. You do it -- a toe in the water, you do a test run.

So to me this was a minor one-step toward taking down the power grid or taking down planes or taking down the smart homes that everyone loves to have.

So if you guys need me, I will be hiding under the bed.

GUTFELD: Yes, well, that's a scary thought. I just -- I hope when somebody hacks me, they have me say really smart stuff, because then no one will believe it. They'll be like, like really intelligent stuff on Twitter, and they'll go that's not him. He's usually kind of drunk when he's on Twitter.

All right, up next, an electric fence around the bar to enforce social distancing. Good idea or amazing idea.

GUTFELD: Welcome back. It's time once again for --

GUTFELD: Yes, so Disney World has finally reopened, with some changes. All the rides have been replaced by yoga classes. Not really. But guests won't be allowed to receive their ride photos if they aren't wearing a mask.

Their policy is to deny photos to anyone doing something unsafe and not wearing a mask fits the bill.

It's like when they caught me wearing nothing but a leopard skin thong and the teacups.

Meanwhile, in the U.K., a bar owner got tired of people ignoring social distancing rules inside of his pub. So he installed an electric fence to keep him in line.

A few drunk people have already been shocked by it. Yes. It's like my grandpa used to say, Greg, you're choking me. That had nothing to do with this story.

Anyway, speaking of masks, booze and grandparents. The latest TikTok trend features teens who have come up with a tricky way to buy booze, dressing up as mask-wearing grandmas. This is brilliant.

The video show kids throwing out a mask and maybe some makeup, maybe some wire rimmed glasses or a headscarf. Some even use a walker. Then they go by the booze without even being asked to show ID. But those are some impressive disguises.

For more let's check in with our senior correspondent heavy metal grandma.

GUTFELD: Yes, I think I'm in love. All right, Tyrus. When teens put this much effort into buying booze, don't they deserve to drink?

MURDOCH: You know, I typically tend to agree with my libertarian friend, Kat, with as far as putting -- if you are 18, you can go to war, I think you can have a beer. But, you know, the law is the law, but in my day, it was different. We were a little more courageous.

We just ran in, grabbed something and ran out, so -- and hopefully your buddy had the car running. So beer runs. Now, I guess, this is safer, it is creativity. You know, there's a certain art form to it.

I mean, they are living the lifestyle and, I mean, let's face it, we're in the middle of a pandemic. There might not be those three years until they're 21, you know, we don't know. So you know, go ahead, go for it. I think it's good that they are showing some artistic. They're getting out there.

They're wearing a mask, so it's kind of hard, you know and with -- and if they do it in, you know Seattle or Los Angeles or New York, they can take up to $900.00 of booze and alcohol before it's actually technically a crime, and they're still paying for it.

So that's applaud the little guys, the little rascals for wearing masks and paying for it and here's another thing, after they got their alcohol, they didn't burn down 7-Eleven, so hey, good job, guys.

GUTFELD: That's true.

MURDOCH: Well done. Think positively.

GUTFELD: We've got to like lower our expectations, Kat, for the public, because yes, they didn't hurt anybody. So they were kind of innovative.

TIMPF: Yes. I love the electric fence bar thing. That's my favorite. I mean, there have been some nights in my past where I would have been much better off had I been electrocuted than had been I allowed to continue the way that it did. Just kidding, let's booze.

The Disneyland thing doesn't make sense. I mean, you should wear a mask right? But like if you don't, you just pick a photo of someone else with your similar hair and be like, that's me in that photo. How do they know who's who? Everyone is wearing a mask.

GUTFELD: That's so true. You know, Emily, I have a -- I have a strong belief that the Disney characters should also be wearing masks over their faces to serve as role models to our country's vulnerable children. Do you agree with me?

COMPAGNO: Smart. Unless you count their existing facemask things as those kinds of masks?

GUTFELD: No, because the kids --

COMPAGNO: They are already sort of --

GUTFELD: The kids think that's their real face. So you have to put a mask over the face.

TIMPF: I never thought that, but I'm very intelligent.

COMPAGNO: That's true.

MURDOCH: I did. I thought that.

TIMPF: Incredibly brilliant.

COMPAGNO: I think it depends whether it's a human character like Cinderella, versus like one of those big mice, right?

GUTFELD: Yes, the big mice.

COMPAGNO: And the mice have like --

MURDOCH: Mice? He has a name, Emily. He has a name.

GUTFELD: The big mice.

MURDOCH: How dare you? Say his name. Say it.

COMPAGNO: Mickey.

GUTFELD: That's like Big Tobacco. That's like Big Tobacco. And Disney is like, oh, they're big mice. They're out to like brainwash us. I have no idea. Emily, do you have any insightful comment before I move on to Dave?

COMPAGNO: No, just that I love what these kids are doing. I'm all for it. And it sort of perfectly blends like this time, which is, it doesn't happen unless you record it and put it on your social media.

When we were growing up, we would just pay other people to buy it and then tip them in alcohol, also, I think that's just sort of the standard 80s move, apparently.

GUTFELD: You know, Dave, I noticed this weird phenomenon. I was at a small like, store and I had a bottle of Vitamin Water Zero and this young kid was saying to his mother, they don't have any more Vitamin Water Zero and they walked over to me, and he said, did you get the last one?

And I said, yes, I did. And you can't have it. And so he was wearing a mask, and I was wearing a mask and I'm wondering if wearing a mask makes you more than a-hole because I don't think I ever would have said that except that I was staring at a kid wearing a mask and I was wearing a mask.

It's like that -- maybe that was why the looting was so bad. It's that the mask just enabled us.

RUBIN: Greg, congrats. You just gave Media Matters their whole week's worth of stories on you. You stopped that kid from getting a vitamin water.

GUTFELD: I know.

RUBIN: But honestly, I love this story. I absolutely love this story. I'll make a hip young reference. I mean, the fact that these kids are dressing up like "The Golden Girls." We've got Dorothy Zbornak. We've got Sophia Petrillo, Blanche Devereaux, and Rose Nylund to go get booze. It's the greatest story I've ever heard.

And any kid that does this, I'll send you extra booze.

GUTFELD: Yes, by the way, just a side note for "The Golden Girls," their house is for sale. And it's not even in Miami. It's like $3.2 million.

RUBIN: I know.

GUTFELD: I don't know. Road trip.

RUBIN: It's here. It's here in Los Angeles.

GUTFELD: All right. Yes. All right. Well, every team have to change their name eventually. It could happen.

GUTFELD: The Redskins are dead skins. The Washington team has announced plans to change the team's mascot. The move comes after growing calls to rid the name that's considered offensive.

After holding out for years, the team relented after corporate sponsors like Nike threatened to terminate their team partnerships.

And now the Cleveland Indians say they're also planning a name change, too. The Atlanta Braves plan to keep their name, but say they're reviewing the tomahawk chop celebration.

Meanwhile, a moron at "The Washington Post" called on the Texas Rangers to drop their name. I don't understand. But it got us thinking, there must be tons of teams out there in need of a new, more 2020 friendly identity. So we're here to help.

Here's just a small batch we think could work. So instead of the Edmonton Oilers, yuck, it's time for the Edmonton Solar Panels right?

You know, the Nashville Predators. That's a terrible name. I say we replace it with the Nashville HR Department. They're always looking out for you.

And finally the Houston Rockets. Rockets kill people. Let's go with the Houston Pockets. It sounds like rockets, but its pockets. See? Oh my god. I don't even know what I mean anymore, Kat. How do you feel about these changes? I don't care.

TIMPF: Yes, my brother and I were talking about this the other night and we kind of decided that what they could do instead of changing the name is just changed the logo to a redskin potato.

GUTFELD: Oh, I know.

TIMPF: They can keep it, right? It's loaded with B vitamins, have twice as much potassium as a medium size banana. I Googled it.

Look, I can't get mad about it either. Look, I'm a white lady. So if Native Americans are upset about this, I am not about ready to say that you can't be, but if you just look at it statistically a lot of people aren't it because it is historically a pejorative, but it's not being used that way in this context.

"Washington Post" spoke to three tribe leaders in Virginia, all of them said no problem with it. And one of them even said 98 percent of his tribe is a Redskins fan.

So in other words, it's almost as if being a Redskins fan is not because you hate Native American people. It's awful that you have to worry about even saying something like that, because context is very important and if we get away from a place where we can actually have honest conversations about context, everything's going to be canceled.

GUTFELD: Yes. Dave, I actually -- I've always felt that the -- I mean, Redskins, to me is different than the other names. It sounds -- it's about their skin. So it is kind of bad.

TIMPF: Right.

GUTFELD: But the -- you know, the interesting thing is a lot of these things symbolic battles ended up dissipating and no one -- it doesn't save anybody's lives. It doesn't improve anybody's lives. But it takes the place of action that could help people. Maybe. That's my theory.

RUBIN: Yes. Yes, of course. Absolutely. It's like everything else that these people throw at us. It's all nonsense.

Kat is totally right. I mean, they've done tons and tons of surveys from Native American people and through Native American organizations, and by huge numbers, they're not offended by it. If anything, they find a certain pride in Redskins, but I kind of hear you on what you're saying. This is about skin color, red skin, so maybe there's something there.

But Greg, can you get the guy who puts the finger on the [bleep] button for a second so I can say a bad word. I'm going to a bad word. It's all a bunch [bleep] and we all know it. They're trying to erase everything from our past, tear down statues, take names off of schools, you know, take out the Washington Monument and the rest of it and it has nothing to do with those things.

Let's not forget, they took out a statue of Frederick Douglas. They want to come for Abraham Lincoln and everything else. They want to erase our past so that we can't actually calibrate ourselves in the present, and then continue a course for the future.

So we need at some point to just say, hey guys, we're just not going to do this anymore. This is all full outrage. That's all it really is.

GUTFELD: You know, Emily, you live in Washington -- Seattle, Washington, or thereabouts or have. Is it time to change the name of that state? Should all states just be numbered at this point?

COMPAGNO: Right. Probably that's the direction that we're heading in. But don't forget, I am a member of Raider Nation.

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: I will say that when I take a step back, we've seen this happen actually, for quite some time. Right? The Wizards used to be the Washington Bullets. The Astros used to be the Houston Colt 45s.

So there has been this -- has happened before and we've also seen a lot of names changes for other reasons, right? Like the Oakland Invaders before they were Raiders and remember the San Diego Chargers.

So I think that the fan bases are more flexible than we give them credit for. But that being said, I think I feel this way because it's the Redskins. If the Raiders changed their name, I would lose my mind and I would have a really expensive tattoo removal going on.

TIMPF: I am going to start a movement because I want to see you mad. I want to see how it looks like.

GUTFELD: I never saw the tattoo, because I only see the front of you on these shows. So I never got to see the tattoo. We'll have to get a picture of that.

COMPAGNO: Really big.

GUTFELD: Really? Interesting because you used to be a --

COMPAGNO: You know, I'm kidding.

GUTFELD: Oh, I'm slow today. My goodness. You know, Tyrus. I really liked the San Francisco Giants. Should I be put off by that? Or the New York Giants?

MURDOCH: Oh, I see what you're trying to do there because you think I'm a giant, but you want to change the name to the San Francisco Elves maybe? Listen, I've always thought that Redskins was kind of tough. I always thought Redskins was a little rough.

Maybe we change the name to the Washington Pale Faces for a while, you know can see what you think about that. But I think that change -- I think that changes -- you know, the Redskins name was always kind of that is little rough.

But like I said, Native Americans typically don't have a problem with it. But if you're going to make real changes in Washington to make the fans happy, get rid of the owner. Snyder is terrible.

He constantly ruins their season. It's not the name, but I agree with the Atlanta Braves, keep the Braves and it's like a warrior. It's a great proud thing to describe as a brave individual. But I do think it's funny when you say we're going to review the Tomahawk Chop.

How do you review celebration? Is there is there a panel? You all have got a group -- like we had a group with us five that sit down and then Emily, hit play.

GUTFELD: Yes. They probably think they go to Aspen, Colorado for like a three-day summit and they all like -- they have symposiums all about the Tomahawk Chop.

MURDOCH: Ways we could change that. You know, it's just -- come on, man. That's all I can really say is, Washington cool. Change to something cool, but you know lighten up on everybody else.

GUTFELD: In closing, it should be called the Washington Gutfeld.

RUBIN: Greg, you can mock it but -- you can mock it, but I'm getting 20 grand for that summit, dude.

GUTFELD: That's -- and first class all the way. Up next, the war on cow farts.

GUTFELD: With burgers in their hearts, they made a song about farts.

Burger King has released a commercial announcing their plans to combat climate change by lowering the company's methane emissions.

The plan involves teaching the cows English so they can read books about global warming. No actually, they're making their cow farts -- I'm going to keep going -- they're going to make their cows fart less and burp less by adding lemongrass to their livestock feed which according to their internal studies, will drop methane production by 30 percent.

I even got some for myself because hey, if it works for cows. Anyway here's the weird ad they made featuring a tween yodeling sensation, Mason Ramsey.

GUTFELD: Yodeling is weird. Yodeling kids, weird, too, maybe. But that beats their other ad.

GUTFELD: That makes me feel sad all over. You know, this is something that might convince me to go vegan, Dave, because it's weird to think that you eat something that actually farts because I always considered that kind of a human quality. Now I feel terrible.

RUBIN: Greg, I don't want to out you here, but I have been to steak houses with you, you evil capitalist. Look, you know one day when the wokesters come for all of us, and they will come for all of us when they're not just tearing down statues, but they're coming for the people who ate meat. I just want to go on the record. I'm very happily and proudly, a meat eater and you're not going to stop me from eating meat.

And yes, cows do fart, cows do burp. All mammals do as far as I know. But I'm going to continue eating those things. And you know, every week that I do this show, Greg, I always say to you that there's another reason that I feel like we're actually in the movie, "Idiocracy." And I'm fairly certain that commercial is proof of it.

GUTFELD: Yes, I look forward to "Idiocracy" because I like the idea of combining a toilet with a sofa. That always I thought was brilliant.

RUBIN: Yes.

GUTFELD: Kat, wouldn't you see this as more of a like a fatuous virtue signal because Burger King uses so much dead cow and this is kind of like their cancel culture offset.

TIMPF: Look, if it's good for the environment, I mean, it's good for the Earth, that's great. I live on the Earth. However, I've met -- I've talked about this on the show before, right, about how women are not supposed to fart, right?

But men can turn farting into a career ala "Jackass." So you notice this here is focusing only on the farting cows. Okay, right? Bulls far, too, but they're men so they can fart all they want. Fart on, boys.

I always hear about cow farts bad, cow farts, cow farts, cow farts. Why is this extending into the animal kingdom now? It is -- I am offended. It's misogynistic and I demand an apology.

GUTFELD: Interesting. Tyrus, what are your thoughts?

MURDOCH: First of all, on behalf of bulls, everywhere, Kat, we apologize. All right. Secondly, can you imagine the preparation that it is to become a scientist, especially if you're going to be a zoologist? You've got to go to school for eight years. Plus, you've got to intern for another two, plus, then you've got to go back and get your Masters and possibly your Doctorate and you're trying to be someone like David Attenborough. Travel the world. Find a new specie. Study endangered species.

Nah. What's your first assignment after all that school and internships? You're going to count cow farts? Can you imagine?

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: A scientist sitting there in that field with a monitor going, one -- I went to school for this [bleep]. Literally. Two. Is it working? Yes, it's weightless. Can I go now?

Like this is -- this is literally ridiculous. And the best part of that horrible video is apparently cow farting is directly linked to melting glaciers. Literally the glaciers will stop melting instantly as soon as we put a cork in the cows. It has nothing to do with Mother Nature, just being Mother Nature.

So it's just -- it's crazy to me. It's absolutely crazy. The scientist gave his life's work to count cow farts.

TIMPF: I went to college, and this is my second time in a month talking about farts on TV.

GUTFELD: Well, here's the thing that --

MURDOCH: We work for the poop elf.

GUTFELD: You know ...

RUBIN: It stinks, man. The whole thing stinks to high hell.

GUTFELD: This maybe -- the whole thing stinks. You know that what's embarrassing about this?

MURDOCH: No one's clean on this one. No one is clean on this one.

GUTFELD: All right, Kat, are you telling me that cows are only -- cows are female?

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: I never knew that.

MURDOCH: No, I just --

TIMPF: You can't produce milk. You think men can produce milk? Men are so uneducated about the female body. Misogyny part two.

GUTFELD: Stop. Okay, so this is now -- I thought that a veal was a separate animal, and I didn't know that there were just female cows. I am literally an idiot. I mean I have --

TIMPF: What would the milk be from a male cow?

GUTFELD: I am one of the dumbest people I've ever met. All right, Emily, I want to apologize for my idiocy.

MURDOCH: Articulately ignorant.

GUTFELD: Yes. Emily, last word to you. Help me.

COMPAGNO: I don't think I can help you. But you guys, that commercial, did you see what that little boy walked out of? That was an orifice. The orifice we're talking about of the cow. So here's why that commercial had kids in it, because no self-respecting adult would do that. I mean, no wonder that they have kids signing up --

GUTFELD: I would.

MURDOCH: Watters would do it.

COMPAGNO: I've got nothing.

GUTFELD: I would do it, too, by the way. I mean, I can't yodel though. All right, I'm going to shut up now. Don't go anywhere.

MURDOCH: Shillue would do it.

GUTFELD: We'll be right back.

GUTFELD: We are out of time. I've learned so much. Thanks to Dave Rubin, Emily Compagno, Kat Timpf, Tyrus. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you, America.

