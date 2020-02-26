Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Disney World asks workers who traveled to Italy to stay home over coronavirus concerns

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Coronavirus fits criteria for 'Disease X,' WHO expert saysVideo

Coronavirus fits criteria for 'Disease X,' WHO expert says

According to one World Health Organization (WHO) expert, the coronavirus outbreak fits the criteria for 'Disease X,' a placeholder on a list of diseases that have the potential to reach international epidemic levels.

Walt Disney World has asked a small number of workers to stay home over coronavirus concerns, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The handful of workers, who work at Disney, but reportedly are not all Disney employees, had recently returned from a trip to Italy where coronavirus infections have surged. Both the CDC and State Department have marked the country with a Level 2 Travel Advisory.

Disney’s decision was made out of “an abundance of caution” and has not impacted the park.

Disney’s decision was made out of “an abundance of caution” and has not impacted the park. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There have been no confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus at the park, and the employees did not exhibit symptoms of the virus, the spokesperson said.

Disney’s decision was made out of “an abundance of caution” and has not impacted the park.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.