Disney World asks workers who traveled to Italy to stay home over coronavirus concerns

Walt Disney World has asked a small number of workers to stay home over coronavirus concerns, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

The handful of workers, who work at Disney, but reportedly are not all Disney employees, had recently returned from a trip to Italy where coronavirus infections have surged. Both the CDC and State Department have marked the country with a Level 2 Travel Advisory.

There have been no confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus at the park, and the employees did not exhibit symptoms of the virus, the spokesperson said.

Disney’s decision was made out of “an abundance of caution” and has not impacted the park.

