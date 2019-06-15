Detroit-bound Delta flight makes emergency landing in Wyoming after fire scare

A Detroit-bound Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Wyoming on Friday after a possible fire in the plane's cargo area was detected.

The Delta Airbus A321 departed Salt Lake City and was cruising at 35,000 feet around 3 p.m. when pilots noticed rising temperatures in the cargo area. The aircraft was diverted to Cheyenne Regional Airport and evacuated.

Firefighters checked the plane and found no fire.

None of the more than 200 passengers onboard were injured. They were allowed to reboard and collect their things.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The airline brought in a new plane to resume the trip to Detroit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.