Universal Studios theme parks extend closures through May

Looks like theme park fans will have to sit tight a while longer.

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have announced the two theme parks will be extending their closures at least through May 31 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to a press release from Universal, the closures will include both theme parks, as well as the Universal CityWalk at each location.

The park’s Orlando Resort hotels will also be closed during this time.

The theme park has altered its ticket protocols as well, by extending the valid use date for tickets purchased from March 14 to May 31 all the way through until Dec.18, 2020. Monthly payments have also been paused for its FlexPay passes.

As the pandemic continues to sweep across the United States, several other theme parks have been forced to extend closures. Disney Parks, for instance, announced last week they would remain closed “until further notice” in response to the coronavirus outbreak.