Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster to open in June

There’s going to be a new dinosaur ride in town at Universal Orlando.

Starting on June 10, thrill-seeking theme park visitors will be able to get on the Jurassic World VelociCoaster at the Islands of Adventure.

The ride takes inspiration from Colin Trevorrow’s reboot from 2015 and features the original cast, including Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, a company press release says.

When passengers get on the ride, they can expect a high-speed adventure through a velociraptor paddock, which features the film’s four raptors: Blue, Charlie, Delta and Echo.

The VelociCoaster can reach 70 mph in 2.4 seconds, which Universal Orlando says makes it "Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster."

Guests travel down 4,700 feet of track that take them through a barrel roll over the Islands of Adventure lagoon and a 155-foot top hat that curves into an 80-degree drop – all while the fictional velociraptors are on the hunt.

Universal Orlando’s new rollercoaster was created in partnership with "acclaimed filmmakers" from Universal Pictures and Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Entertainment.

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster joins the theme park’s popular Jurassic Park River Adventure, which has been updated to reflect both film franchises.

Face coverings and social distancing are still required at Universal Orlando Resort for staff and guests due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospitality and amusement park giant has implemented other health and safety procedures, including temperature screening, limiting capacity, practicing enhanced cleaning and having contactless payment options.

On April 2, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its domestic travel advisory for people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Vaccinated travelers do not have to get tested before or after their trip or self-quarantine, however the health agency does recommend these travelers wear face masks, wash hands often, social distance and avoid crowds.

People who are not vaccinated are advised to practice the same health and safety protocols, but the CDC urges getting tested one to three days before a trip and tested three to five days after a trip. Self-quarantine for a full week is also recommended.