Blue Man Group leaving Universal Orlando after 14 years

Blue Man Group will not be returning to the stage at Universal Orlando.

The group announced on Twitter Monday that it would be leaving the theme park after 14 years.

However, Blue Man Group will eventually restart its shows in other locations across the country, once it is safe to do so, the announcement said.

"While this is the end of our run at Universal Orlando, we hope our fans will visit when we safely reopen in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston," the group tweeted.

According to Blue Man Group's announcement, it performed more than 6,000 shows at Universal Orlando.

"Thank you to the Blue Man Orlando cast, crew and staff for more than 6,000 shows and to the millions of fans who shared in our incredible 14-year run!" Blue Man Group wrote on Twitter.

In a statement, Universal Orlando said: "For more than a decade, Blue Man Group has brought its unique style of entertainment to our guests — and we are grateful for the chance to have been home to their Orlando show."

The trio of bald, blue-painted men hadn't performed in Orlando since last March when Universal Orlando and other Florida theme parks shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The shows typically feature a mix of art, light and music.

During its 14-year run, Blue Man Group performed in a 1,000-seat theater at Universal CityWalk, an entertainment and retail district located right next to Universal Orlando's theme parks.

Universal Orlando didn't say what the theater would be used for next.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.