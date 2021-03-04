Universal Hollywood reopening with food, shopping event after Disney announces similar experience

Universal Studios Hollywood is reopening -- at least partially -- next weekend.

On Thursday, the California theme park announced that it will be launching an outdoor dining and shopping event called "Taste of Universal" on March 12.

Universal’s announcement comes about a week after Disneyland announced that it would be hosting a similar food and entertainment experience later this month at its California Adventure Park.

Like Disneyland’s event, "A Taste of Universal" is the theme park’s "first step in re-opening," Universal said in its announcement.

Guests who attend will be able to walk through certain portions of the Universal Studios Hollywood and "enjoy some of the theme park’s best culinary offerings and premium shopping options," the announcement said.

The park will also have "physically distanced photo opportunities" with some characters, Universal said.

The limited-time, ticketed event will only take place on weekends, from Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the announcement said. Rides, shows and other attractions will not be operational.

During the event, guests will be able to choose from almost 70 food offerings, including 30 new items, in four sections of the park including "Springfield, U.S.A." based on the TV series "The Simpsons," "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter," the Hollywood & Dine section and the brand-new Minion Cafe, nearby the "Despicable Me Minion Mayhem" ride.

Guests will also be able to shop at several retail spots, including the attraction shop for a brand new ride, "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash."

Universal said it would be following a set of new health and safety protocols for the event, including temperature checks, requiring face coverings, limiting park capacity, "rigorous cleaning" at all open high touch points, physical distancing, contactless payment options and keeping designated outdoor areas for eating.

According to the website, tickets for adults cost $44 on Fridays and $49 on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets for kids between 3 and 9 years old cost $25 for all three days. Universal Annual Season Pass members will be able to get discounted admission tickets, the announcement said.