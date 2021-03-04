Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Universal Hollywood reopening with food, shopping event after Disney announces similar experience

‘Taste of Universal’ will launch March 12 and will only happen on weekends

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Universal Studios Hollywood is reopening -- at least partially -- next weekend. 

On Thursday, the California theme park announced that it will be launching an outdoor dining and shopping event called "Taste of Universal" on March 12. 

Universal’s announcement comes about a week after Disneyland announced that it would be hosting a similar food and entertainment experience later this month at its California Adventure Park.

Like Disneyland’s event, "A Taste of Universal" is the theme park’s "first step in re-opening," Universal said in its announcement. 

‘A TOUCH OF DISNEY’: DISNEYLAND ANNOUNCES DATES, DETAILS OF TICKETED FOOD EXPERIENCE

Guests who attend will be able to walk through certain portions of the Universal Studios Hollywood and "enjoy some of the theme park’s best culinary offerings and premium shopping options," the announcement said. 

The park will also have "physically distanced photo opportunities" with some characters, Universal said.

Universal Studios Hollywood announced Thursday that it will be launching an event where guests can come eat and shop in certain areas of the park, including "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter."

The limited-time, ticketed event will only take place on weekends, from Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the announcement said. Rides, shows and other attractions will not be operational.

NATURAL LIGHT OFFERING SPRING BREAK TRIP TO FLORIDA ISLAND: ‘VACATION OF A LIFETIME’

During the event, guests will be able to choose from almost 70 food offerings, including 30 new items, in four sections of the park including "Springfield, U.S.A." based on the TV series "The Simpsons," "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter," the Hollywood & Dine section and the brand-new Minion Cafe, nearby the "Despicable Me Minion Mayhem" ride.

Guests will also be able to eat at restaurants in "The Simpsons"-themed section of the park, "Springfield, U.S.A."

Guests will also be able to shop at several retail spots, including the attraction shop for a brand new ride, "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash."

Universal said it would be following a set of new health and safety protocols for the event, including temperature checks, requiring face coverings, limiting park capacity, "rigorous cleaning" at all open high touch points, physical distancing, contactless payment options and keeping designated outdoor areas for eating.

The "Taste of Universal" dining and shopping event will launch on March 12 and will run on weekends for a limited time.

According to the website, tickets for adults cost $44 on Fridays and $49 on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets for kids between 3 and 9 years old cost $25 for all three days. Universal Annual Season Pass members will be able to get discounted admission tickets, the announcement said.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.