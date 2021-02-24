'A Touch of Disney': Disneyland announces dates, details of ticketed food experience

Disney’s California Adventure will reopen — sort of — on March 18.

After teasing an all-new "ticketed" event earlier this month, the Disneyland Resort has finally confirmed plans for the partial reopening of California Adventure Park for a limited-time food and entertainment experience.

The event, called "A Touch of Disney," will offer guests the chance to sample some of the "iconic food and beverage items" from both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, including Mickey-shaped pretzels, Dole Whip frozen treats and Monte Cristo sandwiches, among other snacks. Many of the items will also be offered "snack-sized" at dining locations around the park, allowing fans to "delight in a variety of bites and sips from mid-day through the evening," according to the announcement.

When not stuffing their faces with theme-park foods, guests can visit select retail locations to purchase Disney merchandise. Park-goers will also have the opportunity to see their favorite Disney characters or pose for pictures at "unique photo locations."

The limited-capacity "A Touch of Disney" event is slated to begin March 18, running Thursdays through Mondays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $75, and must be purchased in advance. Reservations at select restaurants can also be made in advance, but must correspond with guests’ ticketed dates.

More information is available at DisneylandNews.com.

Disneyland first teased the "ticketed experience" in a letter from Disneyland President Ken Potrock to cast members on Feb. 8.

"Currently planned to begin mid-March, we will debut an all-new, limited-time ticketed experience, focused on our world-famous food and beverage offerings from around the resort, the latest merchandise and unique, carefully crafted entertainment experiences," Potrock’s letter said.

In a follow-up statement to Fox News, Disneyland confirmed the event, but explained that its rides and attractions would not be in operation during the event due to current coronavirus restrictions on large theme parks in California.

Upon opening, "close to 1,000" of Disneyland’s cast members will also be returning to the park for work.

An end date for "A Touch of Disney" was not definitively announced, although guests can only make reservations for the event on select days through April 5. "Tickets for this experience will then be released for dates on a rolling basis until the experience ends," the parks writes.

Cortney Moore contributed to this report.