United Airlines extends flight suspensions to China, 'will continue to monitor' coronavirus situation

United Airlines is following the lead of fellow U.S. carriers Delta and American Airlines in suspending service to China through April amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, formerly known as the novel coronavirus.

Prior to Wednesday’s update, United Airlines had suspended its flights to China through March 28. Suspensions are now extended through April 24.

“As we continue to evaluate our operation between our U.S. hubs and Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai and Hong Kong, we have decided to extend the suspension of those flights until April 24. We will continue to monitor the situation in China and evaluate our schedule as we remain in close contact with the CDC and other public health experts around the globe,” a spokesperson for United said in a statement issued this week.

Ticketholders who were scheduled to fly with United to Beijing, Chengdu or Shanghai are eligible for travel waivers if they booked travel prior to Jan. 27. Ticketholders who had planned to fly to Hong Kong are also eligible if tickets were purchased before Jan. 23. More information can be found on United’s website.

United's latest news follows a Tuesday similar announcement from American Airlines, which had extended its suspensions through April 24 for ticketholders planning to travel to mainland China, and either April 23 or April 24 for passengers planning to travel to Hong Kong (depending on whether they fly out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport or Los Angeles International Airport, respectively).

Delta Air Lines, meanwhile, had previously announced on Jan. 31 that it was suspending all of its “U.S. to China flying” through April 30.

Increased concern over COVID-19 had also prompted the State Department to issue a Level 4 travel advisory (Do Not Travel) for China as of Jan. 30.