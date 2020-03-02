American Airlines extending change-fee waivers for newly scheduled travel amid coronavirus outbreak

American Airlines is extending its change-fee waivers for anyone who books travel within the first two weeks of March.

The carrier’s decision to waive such fees comes amid concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, which has already prompted other airlines to issue similar courtesies in the interest of giving customers peace of mind.

TRAVELING AMID THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

“American Airlines announced today it will waive change fees up to 14 days prior to travel for customers who purchase travel between March 1 and March 16,” the airline confirmed on a news release issued Sunday. “This change offers customers the best fares with even more flexibility. The offer is available for any of American’s published fares.”

The new policy extends to all tickets purchased between March 1 and March 16, rather than tickets purchased to specific airports/destinations that are experiencing outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

American Airlines is also currently extending travel waivers to ticketholders scheduled to fly to Italy, South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland China in the near future. More information is available on the carrier’s Travel Alerts page.

Several other carriers based in the U.S. are offering similar waivers for travel affected areas or canceling routes altogether, including United, Delta, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines. JetBlue is also offering to waive cancellation or change fees for any travel booked before March 11, in an effort to "give customers confidence… given evolving coronavirus concerns."

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As of Monday morning, the COVID-19 virus had infected over 89,000 and killed more than 3,000 around the globe.