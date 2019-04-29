United Airlines covers controversial seatback cameras

Passengers no longer need to worry about being secretly recorded while flying United Airlines.

The airline recently announced that they would be covering up all of the cameras on the back of their plane’s seats. It turns out, the entertainment systems located on the back of most airlines’ seats have small cameras built into them. These are reportedly a common feature from manufacturers, although they are not being utilized for any features available to flyers.

According to a statement obtained by Fox News, a United Airlines spokeswoman claimed “none of these cameras were ever activated, and we had no plans to use them in the future; however, we took the additional step to cover the cameras. The cameras are a standard feature that manufacturers of the system included for possible future purposes such as video conferencing."

Singapore Airlines dealt with a similar issue in February, when a passenger discovered a camera embedded in the inflight monitor. The cameras were discovered on the airlines' newer planes, Forbes reported. The airline said on Twitter that the cameras are in "selected Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class." At the time, the company said the cameras were disabled and that there were no plans to use them.

The Forbes report cited an airline spokesman interviewed in another paper that said the systems can be found on their Airbus 350, A-380 and other planes in the fleet. The systems were produced by Panasonic.