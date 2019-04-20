United Airlines is giving away free sandwiches on popular flight to Hawaii

United Airlines is toying with the concept of taking plane food to new heights, with the distribution of free sandwiches on a much-traveled flight from Houston to Hawaii this month.

Earlier this week, The Points Guy reported that Chicago-based carrier is testing a new “complimentary sandwich” for economy passengers traveling on the airline’s daily flight #253 to the Aloha State.

According to an image from a passenger shared via Twitter with Zach Honig, editor-at-large of the travel blog, the snack is, more specifically, a four-ounce balsamic chicken sandwich with arugula spread and mozzarella that claims to be “freshly prepared,” as per its packaging.

Though the United customer wasn’t totally wowed by the offering, describing the sandwich’s taste as not “bad” as “the bread isn't soggy" – they were impressed that the carrier is trying to keep up with competitors like American Airlines with the foodie experiment.

Though reps for the United did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the culinary news, a spokesperson for United told The Points Guy that the free sandwich trial is slated to run through the end of April.

“We are testing this on our service from IAH [George Bush Intercontinental Airport] to HNL [Honolulu International Airport] as one of the ways we can continue to improve the overall customer experience when they choose to travel with United,” a rep, similarly, told Inc. of the spontaneous sandwich.

Whether or not the balsamic chicken treat leaves mouths watering, moving forward, it’s surely a happier alternative to going hungry on the eight-hour-plus flight.

