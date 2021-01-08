UK-bound travelers must show negative COVID-19 test at border

All international travelers landing in the U.K. will be mandated to show a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival.

The new regulations require all passengers traveling into the U.K. to show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken 72 hours prior to departure. Passengers who are unable to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test will be fined $678 (500 pounds), the U.K. Department of Transport announced Friday.

What's more, anyone traveling from a country that’s not on the U.K.’s travel list will have to quarantine for 10 days, despite proof of negative test results.

The new rules are the latest regulations enacted in the U.K. to bolster health and safety efforts, and to thwart a new strain of COVID-19 increasingly spreading in the U.K. and elsewhere.

"Pre-departure testing will protect travel and will provide an additional layer of safety from imported cases of coronavirus on top of the mandatory 10-day self-isolation for arrivals, helping identify people who may currently be infectious and preventing them from traveling to England," a statement posted by England’s Department of Transport read.

The U.K. enforced a second round of national lockdowns on Jan. 6 requiring residents to stay at home unless there is a need for essential travel, such as work.

More countries have been heightening safety measures to prevent the spread of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 first discovered in the U.K. For instance, the U.S. in December announced it would require airline passengers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test prior to flights.

"If a passenger chooses not to take a test, the airline must deny boarding to the passenger," the CDC said in its statement regarding the new U.S. requirement.