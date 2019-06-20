TSA catch traveler trying to bring 11-inch ‘batarang’ through security

Holy high-flying batknives, Batman!

A passenger traveling through New York’s LaGuardia Airport this week was caught with a double blade that, when fully extended, measured approximately 11 inches. The weapon was designed to look like a flying bat.

In a tweet from TSA Public Affairs spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein, the traveler was stopped by TSA at a checkpoint at the airport.

To Fox News, Farbstein shared that the passenger was given a choice – as are all passengers who are caught with certain prohibited items – to either place it back in their car if it is at the airport, hand it to a non-traveling companion, put it in a checked bag or surrender it to TSA. The traveler with the bat blade surrendered it to TSA.

Though not exactly a batarang (the Batman weapon is more like a throwing star) this double-blade bat knife is definitely not allowed in a carry-on. Much like these other strange items confiscated by TSA.