TSA catch traveler trying to bring 11-inch ‘batarang’ through security

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Holy high-flying batknives, Batman!

A passenger traveling through New York’s LaGuardia Airport this week was caught with a double blade that, when fully extended, measured approximately 11 inches. The weapon was designed to look like a flying bat.

In a tweet from TSA Public Affairs spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein, the traveler was stopped by TSA at a checkpoint at the airport.

To Fox News, Farbstein shared that the passenger was given a choice – as are all passengers who are caught with certain prohibited items – to either place it back in their car if it is at the airport, hand it to a non-traveling companion, put it in a checked bag or surrender it to TSA. The traveler with the bat blade surrendered it to TSA.

When fully extended, the bat blade measured approximately 11 inches. The weapon was designed to look like a flying bat. (Lisa Farbstein Twitter)

Though not exactly a batarang (the Batman weapon is more like a throwing star) this double-blade bat knife is definitely not allowed in a carry-on. Much like these other strange items confiscated by TSA.

