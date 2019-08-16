TSA caught passenger with gun-shaped knife: 'On the fence about bringing a knife to a gun fight'

Look… in that man's bag! It’s a gun… no, it’s a knife… no, it’s both! And it’s not allowed in a carry-on!

Last week, a passenger traveling through Washington’s Paine Field airport tried to bring a knife, shaped like a gun, through a TSA security checkpoint.

TSA CATCH TRAVELER TRYING TO BRING 11-INCH ‘BATARANG’ THROUGH SECURITY

“Maybe this passenger was on the fence about bringing a knife to a gun fight,” the TSA quipped on its blog.

The 6-inch gun-shaped weapon was discovered on August 6 and taken from the passenger.

More information about the passenger who tried to bring on the knife was not immediately available, but TSA revealed on its blog that during the week of August 5 – 11, they screened 17.7 million passengers, and the most common weapons they discovered were firearms. During that week, TSA found 77 firearms in carry-on bags, 66 of which were loaded and 28 had a round chambered.