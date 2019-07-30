2 TSA officers placed on leave after offensive display discovered at Miami International Airport

Two Transportation Security Administration officers were placed on leave for allegedly setting up a racist display, which included a noose and two monkeys, in a baggage screening area at Miami International Airport.

The offensive display was discovered on the non-public side of the airport and was immediately reported to TSA management and removed, according to a statement.

The two officers believed to be responsible, both of whom were not identified, were placed on leave while the incident is being investigated.

“TSA does not tolerate racist or offensive behavior and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions. Two TSA Officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.

The dates that the display was set up, or when it was discovered, were not confirmed by TSA, but an Instagram account which alleges to have knowledge of the incident claims the display was reported sometime last weekend.

However, the photos were not shared to social media until recently, when they appeared on a private TSA Facebook group, the Instagram user alleged.