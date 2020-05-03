TSA workers create pantries, buy meals for furloughed airport workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

When times get tough, people step up to help each other.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, fewer people are traveling and airlines are flying fewer planes than normal. This has caused many workers to be laid-off or furloughed, including a number of TSA agents.

While these employees may be gone, for the time being, they haven’t been forgotten.

TSA workers who are still collecting paychecks have been donating time and money to their struggling friends and co-workers, CNBC reports. This includes buying lunch and dinner when possible to creating temporary food pantries at airports across the country.

A spokesperson for Unite Here, a union representing hospitality workers, told the news outlet that 42,000 of its members who are airport workers have are out of work. They also pointed out that they only represent one of several unions and the total numbers for the nation are higher.

TSA workers at various airports have reportedly stepped up to help out, however.

At Denver International Airport, workers created a food pantry to support their colleagues who saw a reduction in hours or cuts to their paychecks. According to TSA officials in Colorado, the workers collected enough food to feed 538 family members.

A free food and toiletries pantry was opened at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as well.

Dulles Airport tweeted out a photo of a pantry created there, explaining, “IAD has the greatest TSA employees, Manager Mike thanks you for all you do to keep the airport secure and for this great example of giving back! Folks as you can see, the shelves are getting empty so please make donations if you can!”